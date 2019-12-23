Kana Hanazawa Voices Character in 1st Episode of New Yo-kai Watch TV Anime Yo-kai Gakuen

New series premieres on December 27

The staff for Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series, revealed on Monday that Kana Hanazawa will be in the show's first episode as the character Kana Nozomibaru. The episode will tell the story of Jinpei's first love.

Jun Fukuyama , who also voices the regular new character Ranto Kirigakure (below), also voiced a character named Suruzō Oita in the first episode.

The cast members who are returning from the sixth film include:

The popular YouTuber Naokiman Show will also voice himself in the show, and the dancer Ririri will reprise her role as the cheerleader Mai in the show's second episode.

Internet musical unit Sutopuri performs the anime's opening theme song "Gingira Ginga," written and composed by Vocaloid producer Nayutalien. Each weekly episode will play a different version of the ending theme song "Y Gakuen e Ikō" (Let's Go to Y Academy); the different versions share the same lyrics, but with completely different music every week. The singers of the different versions are R.O.N , 96Neko , Soraru , +α/Alpha-Kyun, and Sutopuri. OLM is animating the series.

The anime will center on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series will be set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and will continue the film's story. The series will also introduce new characters and items.

The series will premiere on December 27 and will air on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka will open in Japan on December 13.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web