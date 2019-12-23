Killing Bites' Shinya Murata Launches New Manga

Blattodea manga is collaboration with Caterpillar artist Tokisada Hayami

The website for Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Saturday that Shinya Murata is launching a new manga with artist Tokisada Hayami titled Blattodea in the magazine's February issue on January 22. The manga will feature on the cover of the February issue, and will have an opening color page.

The manga will serve as a sequel to Murata and artist Ifuji Shinsen 's Arachnid manga, which ran in Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2016. The manga centered on Alice, a young girl who lives with her abusive uncle, and who suffers from a mental disorder in which she focuses on one thing intently. She witnesses the assassination of her uncle by a man named Kumo. She then awakens in Kumo's house, and starts to be raised by an assassin.

Murata and Hayami previously collaborated on two manga together. They worked together on the Caterpillar manga. Murata and Isuka Hakozaki launched the manga in 2012, and Hayami took over for Hakozaki in 2014 after the latter passed away in 2013. The manga ended in April 2018. Murata and Hayami then launched the Chōbu no Shinobi ( Lepidoptela ) manga in Gangan Joker in April 2017, and ended the manga on July 12.

Murata's Killing Bites manga with artist Kazasa Sumita inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Gangan Joker