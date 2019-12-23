NHK World Airs Kyoto Animation's Baja's Studio Anime on Friday

2017 event anime centers on studio's mascot character

NHK World will air Kyoto Animation 's Baja's Studio ( Baja no Studio ) anime project on Friday. The anime will air on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. EST, and it will have repeat airings at 4:30 p.m. EST and 10:10 p.m. EST. The anime will also air on Sunday at 4:10 a.m. EST.

Programs on NHK World are streamed live.

NHK describes the anime's story:

Dreams are the stock-in-trade of KOHATA Anime Studio. The people of this fictional facility take care of Baja, a creature that looks something like a hamster. One evening, when Baja peeks outside, he sees a cat attacking his friend, a duck. Baja embarks on a mysterious nighttime mission, hoping to rescue his companion.

The anime originally bundled with tickets to Kyoto Animation and Animation DO 's fan event in 2017.

Kyoto Animation announced Baja no Studio : Baja no Mita Umi (Baja's Studio: The Sea Baja Sees), a new anime project based on its mascot character Baja, in April. As with the first anime project, the studio was offering the anime to those who pre-ordered tickets to its "We're Here Now!!: It's the First Festival in Two Years" fan event with Animation DO . Kyoto Animation also planned to offer the Blu-ray Disc for sale separately at a later date. However, the studio cancelled one of the two planned fan events. Then, instead of the other fan event planned for November, the studio held a public memorial service for the victims of the Studio 1 building fire on July 18.

Source: NHK via WTK