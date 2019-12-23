Star Light Woman's Rie Kanou Launches Mobile Suit Gundam Bandiera Manga in January

Manga to cover side of franchise "not seen before"

The combined fourth and fifth 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Rie Kanou will launch a new manga titled Kidō Senshi Gundam Bandiera (Mobile Suit Gundam Bandiera) in the magazine's eighth issue, which will ship on January 20. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are credited with the original work.

The new manga is part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for Gundam this year. The new "epic" manga will cover the Gundam franchise "from an angle not seen before."

Kanou launched the Star Light Woman manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in September 2013 and ended it in April 2014. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English.

Kanou previously won the Four Seasons Award at the Autumn 2008 edition Kodansha 's Afternoon Four Season Awards for her work "Hoshi no Kuni" (Star Country), and she won the Jury's Special Award at the Summer 2009 edition for her work "CHINTAI Ikken'ya" (Single House for Rent).