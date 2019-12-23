Ultra Kaiju Humanization Project Manga Ends in January

The second 2020 issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Shun Kazakami 's Ultra Kaiju Humanization Project ( Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku : feat. POP Comic code ) manga will end in the next issue on January 14. The series seventh and final volume will ship on March 19. The volume will ship simultaneously with the fifth and final volume of Jin Kurihara and Ryū Sagawa's Ultraman Chōtōshi Gekiden Shinshō manga, which ended its main serialization on Bandai's Gashapon website on November 5.

Kazakami launched Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku : feat. POP Comic code in the magazine in January 2015. Designer POP ( Kowarekake no Orgel , Moetan , Haitai Nanafa ) is credited with planning and the original character designs, and Tsuburaya Productions is credited with the original work.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English, and the third compiled book volume shipped on August 13. The company describes the series:

When evil aliens arrive on Earth, seeking its destruction, it's up to the planet's kaiju monsters to save the day! But things aren't exactly as you'd expect… These kaiju may be adorable young women, but they're no less ready to kick some alien butt! Featuring character designs by POP , a designer known for a distinct, adorable art style that can be seen in a variety of illustrated novels and series, including the POP Wonderland collection from Dark Horse .

The manga is part of Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku project, which transforms kaijū (monsters) from the Ultrama n live-action special-effects series into cute, female anthropomorphized monsters. The project has four distinct versions. The " POP version" features character designs by POP , and has picture books and drama CDs, as well as the above-mentioned manga.

The " Kadokawa version" includes the Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku Galaxy Days four-panel manga by Bakutendo , and the Kaijū Girls ~Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku~ anime shorts, which premiered in September 2016, and which Crunchyroll streamed. A second season of the anime premiered in January 2018, and a film debuted in November 2018. The project also includes figures by Plex , and a " Kodansha version," which includes the Ultra Journey - Twin Tail Shōjo to Twin Tail na Boku manga.