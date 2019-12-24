Crunchyroll Adds Thunderbolt Fantasy Film, New Mr. Osomatsu Shorts

Both debut streaming tonight

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is adding Thunderbolt Fantasy -Bewitching Melody of the West- and Mr. Osomatsu The Movie Prologues to its streaming catalog. The Thunderbolt Fantasy -Bewitching Melody of the West- ( Thunderbolt Fantasy - Seiyū Genka ) theatrical project will begin streaming at 11:00 p.m. EST, and it will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Mr. Osomatsu The Movie Prologues will also begin streaming "later" on Tuesday, and it will be available in the same territories.

The Thunderbolt Fantasy -Bewitching Melody of the West- film opened in Japan on October 25. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Làng Wū Yáo is a boy born with a supernatural singing voice. Secluded in the snowy mountains, he is put through severe training by his blind mother. Her wish is for her son's voice to be unrivaled, so that it will be heard by the imperial court. But the intense training results in a tragic accident, where she dies. Left an orphan as a result, Làng wanders the land. His voice is used as a tool by the wicked and greedy, with his heart being ground down in the process. Eventually his strange singing catches the ear of the princess of Xī Yōu, and Làng is elevated to the stage his mother had dreamt of. But what awaits him is a life or death battle performance against other musicians for the amusement of the members of the court. Until one day, Làng learns of the rumors of the Sword Plundering Nemesis, an infamous bandit known through all of Xī Yōu for stealing magical weapons. What he doesn't know is that the next weapon in the sights of this thief has been hidden by the emperor in the same castle Làng has been performing in.

akanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ) returned to perform the theme song for the theatrical work. Hiroyuki Sawano collaborated with Nishikawa on the song, titled "Crescent Cutlass." The theatrical project is set in the land of Xi-You (Seiyū), and centers on the character Lang Wu Yao and his past.

The first season premiered in July 2016, and the Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second season premiered in Japan in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three installments. The project is also getting a third season.

Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass , Aldnoah.Zero ) was credited with the first season's original work, and he also wrote the scripts and served as chief supervisor. Nitroplus was credited with the character designs, and Good Smile Company was credited as the "modeling adviser." PILI Multimedia Inc., a well-known hand puppet drama production company in Taiwan, produced the series. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Aldnoah.Zero , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) composed the music and Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.

The Mr. Osomatsu The Movie Prologues ( Eiga no Osomatsu-san - Gekijō Kōkai Kinen Original Tanpen Gekijō ) series of shorts for the Mr. Osomatsu The Movie ( Eiga no Osomatsu-san ) anime film (seen left) debuted before the debuted before the release of the film on March 15 and also screened in theaters before showings of the film.

Crunchyroll began streaming the film on November 8.

The film's returning staff members included director Yōichi Fujita , scriptwriter Shū Matsubara , character designer Naoyuki Asano , and Studio Pierrot on animation production. The film also included returning cast members.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media will release the anime with an English dub.

Source: Crunchyroll