Days of Urashimasakatasen Anime Shorts' DVD to Include Unaired Episode

The official website for the Days of Urashimasakatasen ( Urashimasakatasen no Nichijō ) anime shorts announced on Tuesday that the anime will get a DVD release on February 26 with an unaired 13th episode.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime centers on the members of the real-world four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen . Uratanuki , Shima , Tonari no Sakata , and Senra appear in the shorts as high school students. Each member of the vocal unit voices his likeness in the anime.

Kakeru Ikeuchi served as both director and art director for the anime at GAINAX Kyoto . Urashimasakatasen is credited for the original work, and Fuyuka Tsukimori is credited for the original character designs. Hiroki Uchida ( Gamers! , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) was in charge of series composition and the script. Sayumi Yokoyama (animation director for M3 the dark metal , Macross Delta ) of Anime R designed the anime characters and served as director of photography. Satoki Iida ( Noragami Aragoto , Sakura Quest ) was the sound director, and Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa The Animation , 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation ) composed the music.