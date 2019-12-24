Discotek Licenses Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms, Kamen no Maid Guy Anime

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it will release the Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms ( Sangokushi [1]: Eiyū-tachi no Yoake ) anime film on DVD on February 25, and will release the Kamen no Maid Guy anime series on Blu-ray Disc on February 25.

Discotek Media describes Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms :

The true story of Liu Bei, the father of historical China, Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms is a spectacular animated motion picture filled with breathtaking action and captivating intrigue. Set in what was to become Imperial China, circa 169 A. D., the story - adapted from the well known historical epic - follows the key characters who would come together to forge a brave new nation out of the flames of chaos and the unrelenting sufferings of the oppressed.

The film is the first film in a trilogy that opened in Japan in 1992, 1993, and 1994. Discotek Media 's release will be the first release of the film on DVD in North America. The release will include the uncut Japanese version of the film with English subtitles, and the original English dub by Streamline.



Discotek 's release of Kamen no Maid Guy will include English subtitles. The company describes the series:

High school student Naeka Fujiwara is set to inherit a mega-fortune, but one day, someone who intends to steal it all makes an attempt on her life. Naeka's uber-wealthy grandfather responds by hiring a maid to protect her until her 18th birthday, when she will inherit the fortune, as well as provide more mundane support, such as cooking and cleaning, since Naeka has none of these "normal life" skills. And so, the tough maid with advanced combat skills moves in. His name: Maid Guy Kogarashi! This super-maid solves all kinds of troubles with his Herculean body and plethora of lethal moves. Whether cleaning or protecting, Kogarashi's brand of "service" is like a devastating storm!! This collection contains the complete TV series in high definition with the original Japanese language and English subtitles!

Crunchyroll began streaming the series in September.

The 12-episode Kamen no Maid Guy anime premiered in 2008. The series is based on Maruboro Akai 's comedy manga of the same name.



Discotek Media additionally announced it will release City Hunter part 1 on Blu-ray Disc on February 25. The release will feature English subtitles and will feature episodes 1-26 of the first City Hunter anime. The company had announced in April that it had licensed the entire City Hunter anime franchise.

The company also stated it will release Psycho Armor Govarian on SD Blu-ray Disc on February 25. The company had announced in August 2018 that it had licensed the anime.

Discotek Media also confirmed it will release The Great Passage television anime on February 25 on Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles. The company had announced in July that it had licensed the series.

The company also confirmed it will release the first season of Honey and Clover on February 25 on Blu-ray Disc. The company had announced in May that it had licensed both seasons of the anime. The release will include remastered English subtitles and the original English dub.

