Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

More cast, theme song artists announced for show premiering on January 8

The official website for BOFURI : I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense , the television anime of Yuumikan 's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. light novel series, began streaming the show's second promotional video on Tuesday.

The video also reveals nine more cast members: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

The anime's website also revealed the show's theme song artists. Afilia Saga are performing the opening theme song "Kyūkyoku Unbalance," and Riko Sasaki is performing the ending theme song "Play the World."

The anime's Twitter account also revealed a new key visual.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on January 8 at 10:00 p.m., before debuting later that night on ABC TV, Tokyo MX , and TV Aichi . The anime will debut streaming on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) and Amazon Prime Video on the same day. The series will premiere on BS11 on January 10.

The anime stars:

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) are directing the series at SILVER LINK . Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

Yuumikan began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and is still releasing chapters of the story on the site. Kadokawa began releasing the story in print novel form with art by Koin in September 2017.

Jirō Oimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2018.

The novels are also inspiring a smartphone game titled Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. ~Line Wars!~ . The tower defense game for iOS and Android devices will features 16 characters including Maple and Sally. The game will be free to play and include in-app purchases.