Detective Conan Anime Gets 4-Week Original Special Featuring Guest Cast Comedy Duo Chocolate Planet

4-week "Dai Kaijū Godzilla vs. Kamen Yaiber" special to take place in Osaka

The Detective Conan anime is getting a four-week anime-only special in January titled "Dai Kaijū Gomera vs. Kamen Yaiber" (Giant Monster Gomera vs. Masked Yaiber). The anime will air in the show's normal time slot of Saturday at 6:00 p.m., and will air on January 4, 11, 18, and 25.

The anime's staff announced on Wednesday that the special will feature guest cast including comedy duo Chocolate Planet as suspects.

The original story will take place in Osaka at a new "Nichiuri TV" company building (modeled after a new Yomiuri TV building in the city that recently opened).