Drifting Dragons TV Anime Video Reveals Yoh Kamiyama Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Taku Kuwabara 's Drifting Dragons ( Kūtei Dragons ) manga revealed a promotional video and the opening theme song on Wednesday. The video previews Yoh Kamiyama's opening theme song "Gunjō" (Ultramarine) and Akai Kōen 's ending theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero).

The series will premiere on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block on January 8 at 24:55 (effectively January 9 at 12:55 a.m.). The anime will also air on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , TV Nishinippon , Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō , and BS Fuji . The first episode will be 30 minutes long, and the remaining episodes will be 10 minutes long. The show will stream exclusively on Netflix , and the entire series will begin streaming on January 9.

The anime's main cast includes:

Sora Amamiya as Takita



Tomoaki Maeno as Mika



Sōma Saitō as Giraud



Kana Hanazawa as Vanabelle



The cast also includes:

Tadahiro Yoshihira is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Makoto Uezu is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the series digitally in December 2017, and released the fifth volume digitally on December 3. The first volume shipped in print on December 17. The company describes the series:

The draking vessel Quin Zaza soars through the skies, hunting dragons that hide in the clouds. A single big catch means full coffers and all the meat they can eat, while failure means an empty wallet and an even emptier stomach. Join us as we log the crew's grand adventures, chasing dreams of the sky, dragons, and gourmet cooking!

Kuwabara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on November 7.

A serialized novel in the franchise debuted in the Da Vinci magazine on May 6. The novel focuses on Vanabelle and other original female characters. Kuwabara is drawing illustrations for the novel.

