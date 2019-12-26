News
Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer Film's Manga Ends, Manga of Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea Film Launches
posted on by Alex Mateo
The February issue of Shogakukan's Shōnen Sunday S magazine published on Wednesday the final chapter of Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer (Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkōnin), the 22nd Detective Conan anime film. The magazine revealed that Abe and Maruden will launch a new manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea (Meitantei Conan: Zekkai no Private Eye), the 17th Detective Conan anime film, in the magazine's next issue on January 24.
Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in May. Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise, including the 21st film Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter.
Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer opened in Japan in April 2018. The film was the second-highest grossing domestic film in Japan in 2018, earning 9.18 billion yen (about US$83.1 million) by the end of the year. The film is a sequel of the series' 20th film, Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare, and centers on Tōru "Zero" Amuro. Police chief Hyōe Kuroda appeared for the first time in a film for the franchise.
Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea opened in Japan in April 2013. The film's opening weekend was 6.6% higher than the 16th film, Detective Conan: The Eleventh Striker.
The movie is set on a state-of-the art Aegis vessel with the full cooperation of Japan's real-life Ministry of Defense and Maritime Self-Defense Force. The corpse of a Self-Defense Force member has been found — minus the left arm — and a spy has infiltrated the Aegis vessel. The heroine Ran is put in jeopardy, and Conan is forced to stand up against the dangerous Spy "X." Singer and actress Kou Shibasaki (Ōoku, Battle Royale, Dororo, Sekai no Chūshin de, Ai wo Sakebu) guest starred in the film as the mysterious Self-Defense Force member Nanami Fujii.
Source: Shōnen Sunday S February issue