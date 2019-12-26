Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer Film's Manga Ends, Manga of Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea Film Launches

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine published on Wednesday the final chapter of Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ( Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkōnin ), the 22nd Detective Conan anime film. The magazine revealed that Abe and Maruden will launch a new manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea ( Meitantei Conan: Zekkai no Private Eye ), the 17th Detective Conan anime film, in the magazine's next issue on January 24.

Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in May. Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise , including the 21st film Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter .

Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer opened in Japan in April 2018. The film was the second-highest grossing domestic film in Japan in 2018, earning 9.18 billion yen (about US$83.1 million) by the end of the year. The film is a sequel of the series' 20th film, Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare , and centers on Tōru "Zero" Amuro. Police chief Hyōe Kuroda appeared for the first time in a film for the franchise .

Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea opened in Japan in April 2013. The film's opening weekend was 6.6% higher than the 16th film, Detective Conan: The Eleventh Striker .

The movie is set on a state-of-the art Aegis vessel with the full cooperation of Japan's real-life Ministry of Defense and Maritime Self-Defense Force. The corpse of a Self-Defense Force member has been found — minus the left arm — and a spy has infiltrated the Aegis vessel. The heroine Ran is put in jeopardy, and Conan is forced to stand up against the dangerous Spy "X." Singer and actress Kou Shibasaki ( Ōoku , Battle Royale , Dororo , Sekai no Chūshin de, Ai wo Sakebu ) guest starred in the film as the mysterious Self-Defense Force member Nanami Fujii.