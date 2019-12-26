News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 16-22
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1, Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate debuts at #13
Japan's Game Ranking: December 16-22
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15
|288,199
|2,744,658
|2
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31
|78,903
|446,649
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18
|56,861
|443,118
|4
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1
|50,405
|154,262
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|41,907
|1,105,034
|6
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25
|38,527
|303,372
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|37,835
|2,618,126
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28
|34,368
|774,102
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|34,085
|3,417,667
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|32,041
|1,229,061
|11
|NSw
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|20,709
|108,025
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|19,662
|3,231,666
|13
|PS4
|Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|December 19
|18,386
|18,386
|14
|NSw
|Yo-kai Watch 4++
|Level 5
|December 5
|14,558
|34,565
|15
|PS4
|Project Sakura Wars
|Sega
|December 12
|13,532
|153,908
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|12,113
|1,470,179
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11
|11,936
|735,437
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|11,602
|409,844
|19
|NSw
|Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|December 19
|9,928
|9,928
|20
|NSw
|Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū
|Konami
|June 27
|9,649
|201,884
Source: Famitsu