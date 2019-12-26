News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 16-22

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1, Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate debuts at #13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15 288,199 2,744,658
2 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31 78,903 446,649
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18 56,861 443,118
4 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1 50,405 154,262
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 41,907 1,105,034
6 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25 38,527 303,372
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 37,835 2,618,126
8 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28 34,368 774,102
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 34,085 3,417,667
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 32,041 1,229,061
11 NSw Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 20,709 108,025
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 19,662 3,231,666
13 PS4 Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate KOEI Tecmo Games December 19 18,386 18,386
14 NSw Yo-kai Watch 4++ Level 5 December 5 14,558 34,565
15 PS4 Project Sakura Wars Sega December 12 13,532 153,908
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 12,113 1,470,179
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11 11,936 735,437
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 11,602 409,844
19 NSw Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate KOEI Tecmo Games December 19 9,928 9,928
20 NSw Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū Konami June 27 9,649 201,884

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 9-15
