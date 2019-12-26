Kino's Journey Manga Ends in Dengeki Daioh Magazine

Sato's manga adaptation of Keiichi Sigsawa 's Kino no Tabi - the Beautiful World ( Kino's Journey ) light novel series ended in the February 2020 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine on Thursday.

The manga debuted in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in May 2017. Sato drew the manga, and Kouhaku Kuroboshi is credited for the original character designs. Kadokawa released the manga's fourth compiled book volume on June 26.

Iruka Shinomiya launched the first manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in March 2017. Vertical licensed the manga and shipped the fourth volume on November 12.

The new television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan in October 2017. Crunchyroll is streaming the show with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the anime's English dub .

Funimation describes the series:

In an imperfect world, the stories make it beautiful. Meet Kino, a traveler exploring beyond the boundaries into unknown mystical places! With only her guns and talking motorcycle, Hermes, by her side, she learns about unique people and their customs through the fascinating stories they weave. But to see everything, she can only spare three days in each land before moving on to the next adventure.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Persona 4 the Golden Animation , Persona 3 the Movie #4 Winter of Rebirth , Twin Star Exorcists ) directed the anime at Lerche . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Hina Logi: from Luck & Logic ) was in charge of series scripts. Ryoko Amisaki ( Sumomomo Momomo - Chijō Saikyō no Yome , Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc ) adapted Kuroboshi's original character designs for animation. EGG FIRM was credited for production.