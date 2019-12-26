Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans' Kazuma Isobe Launches Gundam Burai Manga

Manga creator Kazuma Isobe ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) launched the Gundam Burai manga in the February 2020 issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine on Thursday. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are credited with the original work. Yugo Moroboshi is credited with design cooperation.

The manga is about samurai who fight with large armor called Tetsuki, or iron machines. The story follows a boy named Kotetsu Kisaragi, who meets the daughter of a ironsmith named Suzuno. At her home, he witnesses a suspicious group of evil demons that threaten her.

The magazine also revealed that Junji Ohno's Gundam F91 Prequel manga will begin a short serialization in the March 2020 issue on January 24. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are credited with the original work.

The Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film premiered in Japan in 1991. Right Stuf and Nozomi Entertainment released the film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in February 2017.