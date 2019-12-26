Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga, 'Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama?' Anime Post Crossover Video

Highlighting 2 January anime shows featuring canine, feline characters

Avex Pictures posted a collaboration video between the two anime series Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? and Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga on Thursday. Although the two series are from different production studios and broadcasting stations, both will premiere in January with many canine and feline characters. Notably, both have a bulldog — Buru Kuramochi in Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? and Date Boo Masamune in Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga .

Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ( Uchi Tama!?: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka? ), the anime based on Sony Creative Products Inc. 's Uchi Tama!? project, will begin streaming on FunimationNow on January 9 and on Crunchyroll on February 8. The commercial that Aniplex of America began streaming on Tuesday debuted in Japanese in November.

Aniplex of America describes the anime:

“ Tama & Friends : Have you seen my Tama?” debuted in 1983 as a popular character on stationery and accessories. Tama, the beloved neighborhood cat who is known for the patch on his forehead and yellow ears, has now taken on a human form! Featuring Tama and his quirky friends, Uchitama is a brand-new type of heartwarming anime that might even be the new definition of kawaii!? In a city somewhere in Japan, there's a flyer often seen on Third Street with a picture of a cat with a kinked tail, bearing the words: “Have you seen Tama?” A young boy gazes at the flyer, but he has fluffy ears on his head…!? Watch the dogs and cats from Third Street take on a human form and get up to some mischief. Take a peek into the wonderful lives of Tama and his friends.

The television anime of Una Megurogawa 's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ( Oda Shinamon Nobunaga ) manga will debut on TV Tokyo on January 10 late at night at 25:23 (effectively January 11 at 1:23 a.m.), before airing later that night on TV Osaka and TV Aichi .

In the "one-of-a-kind samurai-general-reincarnated-as-a-canine comedy," Nobunaga perishes at Honnōji as in history, and reincarnates in modern-day Japan as a dog named Cinnamon. Other Warring States era warlords such as Takeda Shingen eventually join him, also as dogs.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and it posted an English-subtitled trailer:



Source: Press release