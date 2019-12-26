Way of the Househusband Manga Gets Live-Action Promotional Video Starring Kenjiro Tsuda

Promo video commemorates manga having 1.2 million copies in print

The Kurage Bunch website began streaming a live-action promotional video on Friday to promote Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga. The video commemorates the manga having 1.2 million copies in print. Voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda both stars and directs the video. Maaya Sakamoto voices the wife character Miku.

The Way of the Househusband follows a retired yakuza member known as "Immortal Tatsu" who is living out his post-crime career as a house husband. He still manages to find his way into trouble from time to time, except it's in the grocery aisle instead of some back alley.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the first volume on September 17.

Oono launched the manga on the Kurage Bunch website in February 2018. Shinchosha published the fourth volume on December 9.

The manga was acknowledged as a runner-up in this year's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards' web manga category and came in at #9 in this year's Web Manga General Election. The Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for 2019 ranked Gokushufudō as #8 for its top manga series for men. The series also ranked on Honya Club's "Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2018" list.

