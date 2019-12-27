ARP Backstage Pass TV Anime's New Promo Video Streamed

Idol anime premieres on January 13

The official website for ARP Backstage Pass , the television anime of the ARP (nominally an abbreviation for Artists Republic Production) dance vocal group, began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday.

The show will premiere on Tokyo MX1 on January 13 at 11:00 p.m., before airing later that evening on BS11 .

The show's characters include:

Shinji



Daiya



Rage



León





Daisuke Namikawa as Eiji Kanō, Shinji's father



Takuya Eguchi as the chairman's secretary



The voice actors for the four main characters are credited under the same names as the characters themselves. Additionally, Kazuhiko Inoue will play the chairman, and Wataru Komada will play Haruomi Matsumoto.

Tetsuya Endo ( Hikaru no Go , Saiyuki Reload ) is directing the anime at Dynamo Pictures . ARP are performing the opening theme song "Burn it up" and the ending theme song "Celebrate Good Time."

ARP's executive producer Akari Uchida once produced Konami 's LovePlus and Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side game franchises before leaving Konami in 2015.

The ARP group holds live performances — featuring singing, dancing, and interactive talking with the audience — in real-time using the latest augmented-reality technology. The ikemen (handsome) group members include their de facto leader Shinji, the talented dancer León, and the members of the Rebel Cross duo (designer Daiya and composer/writer Rage). ARP mainly hold concerts in the winter and summer under a talent contract with Avex.