Chitose Yagami, Yu Yabuuchi Each Launch New Manga

Yagami also ends Koi Suru Maison manga

The February 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Saturday that manga creators Chitose Yagami ( Fall in love like a comic! ), Yu Yabuuchi ( Naisho no Tsubomi , Gekikawa Devil ), and Satomi Nakamura will each launch a new manga.

Yagami's new manga will launch in the magazine's April issue in March. The magazine teased that the story is about three people who meet each other at the same time by fate. They each have a secret.

Yabuuchi's new manga is titled Sorairo Memorial (Sky Blue Memorial; pictured above), and it will launch in the magazine's next issue on February 3. The story follows Sora, whose fate greatly changes when she meets a mysterious boy at her house, which is an old shrine. The manga's first chapter will have 37 pages, including color opening pages, and it will feature on the issue's front cover.

Nakamura's new manga is titled Black Alice, and it will launch in the magazine's May issue in April.

Yagami's Koi Suru Maison (Maison of Romance) manga ended in the February 2020 issue of Ciao on Saturday. The manga launched in November 2018.