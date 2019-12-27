Hatena Illusion TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

The official Twitter account for the television anime of late author Tomohiro Matsu 's Hatena Illusion light novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video previews Liyuu's opening theme song "Magic Words."

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on BS NTV and MBS on January 9, and on Tokyo MX on January 10.

Shin Matsuo (episode director for Eureka Seven , Ouran High School Host Club , Tokyo Ghoul ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) is overseeing the series scripts, Ruizu Nakano is adapting Kentaro Yabuki 's character designs for animation, Masakatsu Oomuro ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san ) is the sound director, and Kenichi Kuroda ( insert songs for Liz and the Blue Bird , Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ) is composing the music.

Aina Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Hikari Iro no Uta" (Light-Colored Song). The song will be Suzuki's debut as a solo artist.

Matsu launched the series with the first novel in November 2014, with illustrations by Kentaro Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- ). The series remains unfinished due to Matsu's death in May 2016. The last volume he wrote was the fourth, which Shueisha shipped in November 2015. A new entry in the series titled Hatena Illusion R shipped on September 25. Pochi Edoya 's manga adaptation is running on the Niconico Manga site, and the first volume shipped on September 19.

Matsu's Märchen Mädchen light novel series also inspired an anime adaptation posthumously. The 10-episode series premiered in January 2018. Two additional final episodes aired on on April 25, after a year-long delay. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.