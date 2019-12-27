Healin' Good Precure Manga Launches in February

The February 2020 issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Saturday that Futago Kamikata will launch a manga for the next Precure series, Healin' Good Precure , in the next issue on February 3.

Kamikita's Star ☆ Twinkle Precure manga ended in the magazine's February 2020 issue on Saturday. Kamikita launched the manga last February, after ending the Hugtto! Precure manga in December 2018. The first volume of Star ☆ Twinkle Precure shipped on August 9.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, will premiere in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2 at 8:30 a.m.

The Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist.

Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!" while Machico is singing the ending theme song "Miracle–to Link Ring!" as her first song for the Precure franchise .

The anime will replace Star ☆ Twinkle Precure , which premiered last February.