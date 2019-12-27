New Yo-kai Watch TV Anime Gets Game

Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino posted on Twitter a screenshot of an a game inspired by Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series. Hino said that the game is currently in development, and noted that Yo-kai Gakuen features a different type of system than Yo-kai Watch .

The anime series premiered on Friday and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka opened in Japan on December 13.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.

Internet musical unit Sutopuri performs the television anime's opening theme song "Gingira Ginga," written and composed by Vocaloid producer Nayutalien. Each weekly episode features a different version of the ending theme song "Y Gakuen e Ikō" (Let's Go to Y Academy); the different versions share the same lyrics, but with completely different music every week. The singers of the different versions are R.O.N , 96Neko , Soraru , +α/Alpha-Kyun, and Sutopuri. OLM is animating the series.