Peach Girl's Miwa Ueda Prepares to Launch New Manga

The February 2020 issue of Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine revealed on Saturday that Miwa Ueda ( Peach Girl ) is preparing to launch her next manga. Ueda's Peach Girl NEXT manga ended in the same issue.

The Peach Girl NEXT manga's seventh volume, which shipped in August, had revealed that the manga will end in its eighth volume. The eighth volume will ship on February 13.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

It's been ten long years since their legendary love swept the field like a hurricane. At 27 years old, Momo, Kairi, Toji, and Sae are back! Momo and Kairi are at the peak of their relationship, but still not married?! The pressure is on! Sae can't stand to see this couple happy, and she won't stand for it! Touji also seems to already have a shadow hanging in his past after becoming an adult … What happened? Get ready for this love train to move full-steam ahead once again!

Ueda launched the sequel manga series in Be-Love in August 2016.

The original Peach Girl shōjo manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from its October 1997 issue through its January 2004 issue. Ueda also published a spinoff manga, Peach Girl: Sae's Story , in 2005. Tokyopop published both the original manga and the spinoff in North America, but split the original manga into two separate series: Peach Girl and Peach Girl: Change of Heart .

The original manga inspired a live-action drama in Taiwan in 2001 and a Japanese television anime in 2005. Funimation released the anime. A live-action Japanese film opened in May 2017.

Source: Be-Love February issue