Rock Band Cider Girl Perform Theme for 7SEEDS Anime's 2nd Season

The official website for the anime of Yumi Tamura 's 7SEEDS manga revealed on Monday that rock band Cider Girl ( Fox Spirit Matchmaker ) will perform the ending theme song "Synchro" for the show's second season.

The first season debuted on Netflix on June 28, delayed from its original April premiere date. The first season will have a television premiere in Japan in January.

Netflix describes the anime:

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.

Yukio Takahashi ( Dog & Scissors ) is directing the anime at GONZO . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is designing the characters.