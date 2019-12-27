The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese Manga Gets New Bonus Chapter

31-page "Hummingbird Rhapsody" bonus chapter launches on January 28

The February 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine revealed on Saturday that Setona Mizushiro 's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) will get a new bonus chapter in the magazine's next issue on January 28. The chapter, titled "Hummingbird Rhapsody," will be about an event from Imagase's past. The chapter will have 31 pages, including color pages.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Mizushiro's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese manga and the The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice sequel manga, and it describes the former's story:

Ootomo Kyoichi, a weak-willed salaryman in a troubled marriage, is cheating on his wife. To his surprise, his wife hires a private eye to expose his affair–and the private eye is none other than Imagase, an underclassman Kyoichi knew in college. Imagase explains that he's gay and always had a crush on Kyoichi, so he offers to hide the infidelity in exchange for the make-out session he'd always fantasized about back in college. Kyoichi reluctantly agrees, thinking it will save his marriage, but things with Imagase soon spiral out of control.

Shogakukan published the first single-volume manga in 2006 under its Judy Comics imprint. ( Shogakukan 's Judy magazine for adult women serialized from 1983 to 2008.) The manga already spawned a drama CD starring Yūichi Nakamura and Koji Yusa . The sequel shipped in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment released The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese on November 26, and it will release The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice on February 11.

The manga are inspiring a film adaptation that will open in the first half of 2020. Isao Yukisada is directing the film, with a script by Anne Horiizumi.