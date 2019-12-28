Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova - Re:Birth Smartphone Game Ends Service on January 31

Battleship simulation game launched on May 15

The official Twitter account for Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova - Re:Birth , a smartphone game based on the Arpeggio of Blue Steel anime, announced on Friday that the game will end service on January 31 at 2:00 p.m. JST. The game will halt sales of paid items on January 10.

The battleship simulation game is based on the world of the anime, and it features an original story. The game also features key scenes and battles from the anime. Characters and Mental Models from the anime appear in a full 3D world in the game. The game features new illustrations and voice recordings with the same voice cast as the anime.

The game launched in Japan on May 15.

Ark Performance launched the original Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

In the manga's story, humanity lost much of its developed land due to global warming in the first half of the 21st century. Then, a "Fleet of Fog" loaded with super weapons suddenly appears all over the world. Without the ability to withstand this fleet, humanity was defeated and could no longer travel the seas. 17 years after the devastating naval war, Gunzō Chihaya and his crewmates somehow commandeer a "Fleet of Fog" submarine named I-401. Together with Iona (I-401's "mental model" or incarnation in humanoid form), they take on the "Fleet of Fog."

Crunchyroll streamed the manga's television anime adaptation as it aired in Japan in 2013. The anime inspired a compilation film titled Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio: Ars Nova DC , which premiered in Japan in January 2015. The show also inspired a sequel anime film titled Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio: Ars Nova Cadenza , which premiered in Japan in October 2015.