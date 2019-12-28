number24 Rugby Anime Reveals New Promo Video, 12-Episode Length

Original anime premieres on January 8

The official website for MOVIC 's number24 original rugby television anime began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video previews the opening theme song.

The website also revealed on Saturday that the anime will have six home video releases for a total of 12 episodes.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX on January 8 at 10:30 p.m., before airing later that evening on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and TV Aichi . The anime will also air on BS Nippon on January 9 and on NCC Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation on January 13.

The anime stars:

The anime's college rugby story centers on Natsusa Yuzuki, who expects to be an ace on the rugby team when he enrolls in college. However, he is no longer able to play rugby due to certain circumstances. Ibuki Ueoka is an older fellow student who quit rugby. Yasunari Tsuru is a younger student who finds Natsusa disagreeable. Yū Mashiro is a younger student who admires and follows Natsusa. Seiichirō Shingyō is Natsusa's close childhood friend. Together, they compete in the Kansai university rugby league.

Shigeru Kimiya ( Gift - eternal rainbow , One Off , efficus ) is directing the anime at PRA . Kei Mori (Verrocchio Agency) is credited for the original work, and MOVIC is credited with the story concept. Rika Nakase ( Fushigiboshi no Futago Hime , Rocket Girls , Kanamemo ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. YukiKana is drawing the original character designs, and Saori Sakaguchi (animation director for Yuri!!! on Ice , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Tsukasa Ohira is credited for art setting, while Scott MacDonald is the art director. Atsushi Kanō is the director of photography. Shinobu Nakagawa is credited for animation production supervision. Yoshiki Sakamoto is credited as animation producer.

Masanori Kobayashi is performing the opening theme song "Set." The anime will feature three different ending theme songs. Kengo Kawanishi and Ryōta Suzuki will perform the song "Kimi to Iru nara," Kawanishi and Junichi Yanagita will perform the song "Comical Try!!," and Kawanishi and Shōhei Komatsu will perform the song "Every Fight."