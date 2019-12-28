On-Gaku: Our Sound Anime Film's New Trailer Streamed

Film about young delinquents in rock band opens in Japan on January 11

The official website for On-Gaku: Our Sound , the anime film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's "Ongaku" manga, began streaming a trailer for the film on Saturday. The trailer features comments on the film by various entertainment industry members including manga creators Hideki Arai and Kengo Hanazawa .



The cast includes: (left to right in image above, character name romanizations not confirmed)

Additionally, singer-songwriter Yasuyuki Okamura will appear in the film.

The anime film will open in Japan on January 11, 2020.

The film won the Ottawa International Animation Festival's Grand Prize for Feature Animation award in September. The film also competed in the sixth annual New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival in the Featured Animation Competition category in November.

Ohashi launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Makuake website in July 2018 for the film. The campaign sought to raise 3.5 million yen (about US$31,000) to finish and edit the film by this year. The campaign ended in September 2018, and raised 4,129,000 yen (about US$38,166).

Ohashi announced the film project in 2012. Kenji Iwaisawa directed the film. Iwaisawa is known for his animated shorts such as "Fukurai-cho, Tunnel Roji no Otoko," and "Big Boss." Ohashi was responsible for the work's character designs and for overall supervision. Rock n Roll Mountain will distribute the film, with distribution cooperation by Arc Films . The musical unit The Dresscodes (theme song for GANTZ:O film) performed the theme song for the film.

Ohashi originally self-published "Ongaku" in 2005, and it tells the story of young delinquents who decide to start a rock band despite never having touched instruments before. Ohta Publishing later printed the manga in its 2009 Ongaku to Manga collection of Ohashi's work.