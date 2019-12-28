Paradise of Innocence's Uran Launches New Manga in January

Author ended Skeeter Rabbit!! manga in August

The first 2020 issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Uran will launch a new manga titled Ore wa Lolicon Ja Nai! (I am Not a Lolicon) in the second 2020 issue on January 10. The first chapter will have an opening color page.

Uran ended the Skeeter Rabbit!! manga in August, after launching the series in Young Animal in September 2018.

Uran launched the Paradise of Innocence manga in Young Animal Arashi in 2011, and ended it in September 2017. The manga inspired three original anime DVDs bundled with the sixth, eighth, and 10th limited-edition compiled volumes. Uran launched the Paradise of Innocence: Parallel spinoff manga in November 2017, and ended it in May 2018.