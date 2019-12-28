News
The Demon Prince of Momochi House's Aya Shouoto Ends Tsukigami to Bonbon Manga in January
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga creator Aya Shouoto posted on Twitter on Wednesday that she will end the Tsukigami to Bonbon manga in January.
Shouoto launched the manga in December 2018 on Square Enix's Gangan Online website, and Square Enix published the manga's second compiled volume on October 24. The "imaginary Edo x mystery solving" manga centers on a supernatural artist whose art creates monsters.
Shouoto launched The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji) manga in Kadokawa's Asuka magazine in February 2014, and ended the series on August 24. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.
Yen Press published Shouoto's 10-volume He's My Only Vampire (Junketsu + Kareshi) manga in English. Viz Media has also published Shouoto's nine-volume Kiss of the Rose Princess (Barajō no Kiss) manga in English.
Source: Aya Shouoto's Twitter account