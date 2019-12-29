News
Kabukichō Sherlock Anime's Video Previews Huwie Ishizaki's New Ending Song
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official Twitter account for Production I.G's original Kabukichō Sherlock television anime project began streaming a promotional video for the series second cours (quarter of a year) on Sunday. The video reveals and previews Huwie Ishizaki's new ending theme song "Parade." The anime's second cours will begin with episode 13 on January 10.
「歌舞伎町シャーロック」2クール目予告PVを公開!— TVアニメ「歌舞伎町シャーロック」公式アカウント (@pipecat_kabuki) December 29, 2019
2クール目のエンディングテーマは、石崎ひゅーいさんの『パレード』に決定!
#13 の放送は、1月10日です!#歌舞伎町シャーロック pic.twitter.com/GegJDZomCP
The series premiered on the "Animeism" programming block on TBS and MBS on October 11. The anime then debuted on BS-TBS on October 12. The anime will air for two cours without an extended break.
The anime stars:
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Sherlock Holmes
- Yūichi Nakamura as John H. Watson
- Seiichirō Yamashita as James Moriarty
- Sōma Saitō as Fuyuto Kyogoku
- Nao Tōyama as Mary Morstan
- Mariko Higashiuchi as Lucy Morstan
- Yutaka Aoyama as Michel Belmont
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Toratarō Kobayashi
- Junichi Suwabe as Mrs. Hudson
The show's website describes the story:
The East Side of Shinjuku Ward … The neon-lit Kabuki-chō district stretches across the center of this chaotic city. Where light shines, there are also deep shadows. Yet even deep in this darkness where evildoers lurk, the light of a detective tenement shines. The tenement run by Mrs. Hudson has seven peculiar, shady individuals.
The curtains has risen on this stage on the night when a bizarre murder by Jack the Ripper has occurred. Is this suspense? No, comedy? An indistinguishable drama is about to begin….
Ai Yoshimura (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Dance with Devils) is directing, and Taku Kishimoto (Joker Game, 91 Days, ERASED) is in charge of the series scripts. Toshiyuki Yahagi (Joker Game, Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers-) is designing the characters. Takurō Iga (Fuuka, Tsuki ga Kirei) is composing the music. EGO-WRAPPIN' are performing the anime's opening theme song "CAPTURE," and Lozareena is performing the ending song "Hyakuoku Kōnen" (Ten Billion Lightyears).
The anime is inspiring both manga and novel adaptations. Kinu Mizukoshi is drawing the manga in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Garden magazine, while Akimaro Mori is penning the novel.
Sources: Kabukichō Sherlock anime's Twitter account, Ongaku Natalie