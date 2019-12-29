Kabukichō Sherlock Anime's Video Previews Huwie Ishizaki's New Ending Song

Series' 2nd half begins on January 10

The official Twitter account for Production I.G 's original Kabukichō Sherlock television anime project began streaming a promotional video for the series second cours (quarter of a year) on Sunday. The video reveals and previews Huwie Ishizaki 's new ending theme song "Parade." The anime's second cours will begin with episode 13 on January 10.

The series premiered on the "Animeism" programming block on TBS and MBS on October 11. The anime then debuted on BS-TBS on October 12. The anime will air for two cours without an extended break.

The anime stars:

The show's website describes the story:

The East Side of Shinjuku Ward … The neon-lit Kabuki-chō district stretches across the center of this chaotic city. Where light shines, there are also deep shadows. Yet even deep in this darkness where evildoers lurk, the light of a detective tenement shines. The tenement run by Mrs. Hudson has seven peculiar, shady individuals. The curtains has risen on this stage on the night when a bizarre murder by Jack the Ripper has occurred. Is this suspense? No, comedy? An indistinguishable drama is about to begin….

Ai Yoshimura ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Dance with Devils ) is directing, and Taku Kishimoto ( Joker Game , 91 Days , ERASED ) is in charge of the series scripts. Toshiyuki Yahagi ( Joker Game , Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers- ) is designing the characters. Takurō Iga ( Fuuka , Tsuki ga Kirei ) is composing the music. EGO-WRAPPIN' are performing the anime's opening theme song "CAPTURE," and Lozareena is performing the ending song "Hyakuoku Kōnen" (Ten Billion Lightyears).

The anime is inspiring both manga and novel adaptations. Kinu Mizukoshi is drawing the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine, while Akimaro Mori is penning the novel.