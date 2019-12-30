Yellow Tanabe's Birdmen Manga Ends in February

Manga launched in July 2013

The combined fourth and fifth 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed last Wednesday that Yellow Tanabe 's Birdmen manga will end in the magazine's tenth issue on February 5.

The manga centers on four middle-school students: Eishi Karasu, Mikisada Kamoda, Rei Sagisawa, and Tsubame Tsumino. After all four are involved in a bus accident, they awaken with the ability to grow wings, becoming "birdmen." Together with an older birdman, Sō Takayama, they form the bird club, and quickly enlist the help of a biologist named Tatsume. The bird club begins to stop other people with special powers, while trying to solve the mystery of their own. Meanwhile, other birdmen have appeared in countries around the world. A jointly established scientific city named Eden is formed to serve as an international gene bank, and their organization is closing in on the bird club.

Tanabe ( Kekkaishi ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in July 2013. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on August 16.