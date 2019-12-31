News
3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film's Trailer Streamed
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy revealed a new trailer on Tuesday for the third film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song. The video previews Aimer's theme song "Haru wa Yuku."
【最終章:新予告編公開】— Fate/stay night (@Fate_SN_Anime) December 31, 2019
劇場版「Fate/stay night [HF]」最終章、新予告編が公開となりました!https://t.co/9cBbYBftLn
士郎と桜の物語、全ては完結へ――
最終章は3月28日(土)公開!https://t.co/4CRnU3EuTS#fate_sn_anime pic.twitter.com/sudbpPH6ID
The film will open in Japan on March 28.
Tomonori Sudō (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero animation director) is directing the films, and ufotable is animating the work. Yuki Kajiura (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works theme song composer, Fate/Zero music and theme song composer) is composing the music. Takahiro Miura is providing the storyboards.
The first film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).
The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.
The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly, opened in January. The film began playing in the United States and Canada on March 14.
Sources: Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel films' website, Fate/stay night project's Twitter account, Comic Natalie