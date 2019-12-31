'Pet' TV Anime's Opening Video Streamed

Twin Engine began streaming the opening animation for the television anime adaptation of the Remaster Edition of Ranjō Miyake 's Pet manga on Wednesday. The video previews TK from Ling Tosite Sigure 's opening theme song "Chō no Tobu Suisō" (The Tank the Butterfly Flies in), which he wrote specifically for the anime.

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX on January 6 at 10:00 p.m., before airing on BS11 and AT-X one hour later. Amazon will exclusively stream the anime in Japan and overseas. The first two episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 5 at 24:00 (affectively January 6 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime was previously slated to premiere in fall 2019.

The anime stars:

Takahiro Ōmori ( Durarara!! ) is directing the anime at Geno Studio ( Genocidal Organ , Kokkoku ) for Twin Engine . Sadayuki Murai ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Junichi Hayama ( Votoms Finder ) is the character designer. Memai Siren is performing the ending theme song "image _____."

The psychic suspense story revolves around people who possess the ability to infiltrate people's minds and manipulate memories. Their powers have been used in the underworld for covering up incidents, assassinations, and other deeds. These powers can not only destroy other people's spirits, but also corrupt the users' own hearts at the same time. The users had to protect their fragile and insecure hearts, as if chained to each other. They are called "pets" out of fear and hatred.

Miyake serialized the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine, and then Enterbrain (now Kadokawa ) published a Remaster Edition in five volumes in 2009.

The anime and manga inspired a stage play adaptation. Ueda reprised his role from the anime as Hiroki. Yūsei Naruse served as executive producer on the stage play. Naohiro Ise directed and wrote the play's scripts. Office Invader produced the play. The anime was credited as collaborating on the project. The first stage play, Pet : Kowareta Suisō (The Broken Water Tank), ran in Tokyo in December 2018. The second stage play, Pet : Niji no Aru Basho (The Place Where the Rainbow Is), ran for nine performances at the Kanda Myojin Hall in Tokyo from July 29 through August 4.