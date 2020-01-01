Btooom! Creator Junya Inoue Launches New Manga This Spring

Artist previews temporarily titled Kaijū Jieitai manga

Manga creator Junya Inoue posted on Twitter on Wednesday that they will launch a new manga tentatively titled Kaijū Jieitai (Monster Self-Defense Force) this spring. Studio Hisekutta is also credited as working on the new manga. Inoue posted an image from the manga on Wednesday.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha 's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.

A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. The manga also inspired a multiplayer smartphone game from developer Asobimo.

Central Park Media published Inoue's Otogi Matsuri manga in English.