News
Btooom! Creator Junya Inoue Launches New Manga This Spring
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga creator Junya Inoue posted on Twitter on Wednesday that they will launch a new manga tentatively titled Kaijū Jieitai (Monster Self-Defense Force) this spring. Studio Hisekutta is also credited as working on the new manga. Inoue posted an image from the manga on Wednesday.
明けましておめでとうございます!紆余曲折あって、いよいよ今年春に新連載を開始します。漫画家って連載してないと収入がないのでプー太郎みたいなもんなんですよね。それがもう2年近くも…。毎日忙しいのになぜ?— 井上淳哉 (@JokeRJUN) December 31, 2019
今年はまとめて全部発表できると思います。
本年もよろしくお願いいたします! pic.twitter.com/waejPwTX8h
Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018.
Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.
A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. The manga also inspired a multiplayer smartphone game from developer Asobimo.
Central Park Media published Inoue's Otogi Matsuri manga in English.
Source: Junya Inoue's Twitter account