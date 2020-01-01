Hakushon Daimaō Gets New TV Anime in Spring 2020

Tatsunoko Production announced on Wednesday that its 1969 television anime Hakushon Daimaō ( The Genie Family ) is getting a new television anime adaptation that will premiere on YTV in spring 2020.

Hiroshi Sasagawa directed the Hakushon Daimaō anime from 1969-1970, and the anime will mark its 50th anniversary in October. The anime inspired a spinoff series titled Yobarete Tobidete Akubi-chan in 2001, and this show in turn had a sequel in 2001. The anime also inspired a live-action special in 2013.

XFLAG and Tatsunoko Production 's Pandora to Akubi anime, which premiered in April, features Hakushon Daimaō character Akubi-chan ("Ya-ahn" in Tatsunoko 's official English descriptions), daughter of the titular genie character Hakushon ("Hasshoo"). XFLAG and Tatsunoko Production describe the April anime as "battle entertainment for girls."

Tatsunoko Production celebrated the franchise's 50th anniversary in 2019 with the new character Pūta-kun. He is the son of Hakushon and younger brother of Akubi-chan.

Sources: Tatsunoko Production, YTV via Yaraon!