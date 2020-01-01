Takane & Hana Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga inspired live-action net series in March 2019

The official Twitter account for Yuki Shiwasu 's Takane & Hana manga posted on Twitter on Wednesday along with the manga's New Year's greeting image that the manga is in its final arc.

Viz Media licensed the manga in August 2017 and published the 12th volume on December 3. Viz Media describes the story:

After her older sister refuses to go to an arranged marriage meeting with Takane Saibara, the heir to a vast business fortune, high schooler Hana Nonomura agrees to be her stand-in to save face for the family. But what happens when Hana meets Takane is an unexpected pairing of utter opposites!

Shiwasu began serializing the ongoing manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in December 2014 after first debuting the title as a short. Hakusensha will publish the 16th complied volume on February 20. The manga ranked on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2016 list of best manga for female readers.

The manga inspired a live-action net series that premiered on March 18.

