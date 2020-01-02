News
Chizu Hashii Launches New Dental Quest Manga on January 26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hashii previously designed characters for Blood+, Loups=Garous - The Motion Picture anime
The January issue of Shueisha's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on December 25 that Chizu Hashii and Sekiatomu will launch a new manga titled Dental Quest in the magazine's next issue on January 26. The manga will have a color opening page. Sekiatomu will write the manga, while Hashii will draw.
Hashii provided the character designs for the Blood+ anime in 2005, and also provided the character designs for the Loups=Garous - The Motion Picture film in 2010.
Additionally, Hashii drew a three-volume manga adaptation of Ryu Kishiki's Haunted Campus novels. The manga ran in Asahi Shimbun Publications' Nemuki+ magazine from 2014 to 2016.
Sources: Grand Jump Mucha website, Sekiatomu's Twitter account