Chizu Hashii Launches New Dental Quest Manga on January 26

The January issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on December 25 that Chizu Hashii and Sekiatomu will launch a new manga titled Dental Quest in the magazine's next issue on January 26. The manga will have a color opening page. Sekiatomu will write the manga, while Hashii will draw.

Hashii provided the character designs for the Blood+ anime in 2005, and also provided the character designs for the Loups=Garous - The Motion Picture film in 2010.

Additionally, Hashii drew a three-volume manga adaptation of Ryu Kishiki's Haunted Campus novels. The manga ran in Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki + magazine from 2014 to 2016.