Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's Trailer Features Anime Dub-Style Narration

Game launches on January 16 in Japan, January 17 in West

The official YouTube channel for Xbox began streaming on Friday a trailer for the Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The trailer features narration similar to episode previews for the English dub of the Dragon Ball Z anime.



The game will ship on January 16 in Japan, and on January 17 in the West. The pre-order bonus content includes a sub-quest titled "A Competitive Party With Friends," early access to Bonyu's training, and a cooking item.

The game will have a Deluxe Edition, an Ultimate Edition, and a Collector's Edition. The Deluxe Edition will include a season pass (with two more story episodes to come) and a deluxe cooking item. The Ultimate Edition will have the contents of the Deluxe Edition, as well as a music compilation pack with 11 additional songs, and the Tao Pai Pai Pillar. The Collector's Edition (seen below) will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game and contain a hardcover game artbook, steelbook case, and diorama figure.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

The game will include story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game will also include the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game will have English and Japanese audio and support Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

Source: Xbox's YouTube channel via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.