Jump SQ. Magazine Publishes Death Note Manga's New 1-Shot Chapter in February

New chapter to have 87 pages

The February issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Saturday that Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's Death Note manga is getting a special one-shot in the magazine's March issue on February 4. The manga will have 87 pages including a center color page, and will be featured on the cover of the March issue. The February issue teased that the chapter will center on Ryuk's Death Note being brought again to the human world, after the end of the main manga.

The "Kagyō 30-Shūnen Kinen Obata Takeshi-ten Never Complete" (30th Work Anniversary Takeshi Obata Exhibition: Never Complete) exhibition that ran in Tokyo from July 13 to August 12 exhibited part of a manuscript for a new one-shot manga. The story of that one-shot is related to what Shinigami bring about when they descend to the earth.

In Ohba and Obata's original 2003-2006 supernatural suspense manga, teenager Light Yagami finds a notebook with which he can put people to death by writing their names. He begins a self-anointed crusade against the criminals of the world, and a cat-and-mouse game begins with the authorities and one idiosyncratic genius detective.

In addition to a 2006 television anime adaptation and tie-in specials, Death Note also received a Japanese live-action film adaptation in 2006, with a sequel titled Death Note: The Last Name , and a spinoff titled L change the WorLd in 2008. A live-action television series adaptation premiered in July 2015, and ended in September 2015. A new film titled Death Note : Light up the NEW world , described as a "forbidden sequel" to the first live-action film, opened in Japan in October 2016.

Viz Media released the manga, previous Japanese live-action films, anime, and other tie-in projects in North America, and Crunchyroll streamed the live-action television series. Funimation licensed the Death Note , Death Note: The Last Name , and Death Note Light up the NEW world films and released them on home video in January 2019.

The original manga also inspired a Netflix live-action film that debuted in 2017.

Frank Wildhorn's Death Note the Musical will get a new run that will premiere in Tokyo later this month . The musical debuted in 2015 and had a rerun in Japan in 2017.