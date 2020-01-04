News
Fate/Grand Order Duel Manga Ends
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The February issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of the Fate Grand Order Duel: YA Tokuiten: Misshitsu Yūgi Makyō Shibuya: Shibuya Kettō Jiken (Fate/Grand Order Duel: YA Singularity: Secret Room Play Magical Border Shibuya: Shibuya Duel Incident) manga.
Artist Eiichirō Mashin (Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life manga) launched the manga in February 2019. After Mashin broke a bone in his right wrist, Takemaru Yokoshima took over as artist for a few chapters starting in May. Mashin had already prepared the storyboards for those chapters before he broke his wrist.
Aniplex supervised the project, and Type-Moon is credited with the original work. The manga's one compiled volume will ship in March.
The manga is based on the Fate/Grand Order Duel -collection figure- board game that launched in Japan in August 2018. The game features mini figures of the game's Servants, and command cards.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
Source: Young Ace February issue