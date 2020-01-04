News
Fate/Grand Order Duel Manga Ends

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga based on board game launched last February

The February issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of the Fate Grand Order Duel: YA Tokuiten: Misshitsu Yūgi Makyō Shibuya: Shibuya Kettō Jiken (Fate/Grand Order Duel: YA Singularity: Secret Room Play Magical Border Shibuya: Shibuya Duel Incident) manga.

Artist Eiichirō Mashin (Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life manga) launched the manga in February 2019. After Mashin broke a bone in his right wrist, Takemaru Yokoshima took over as artist for a few chapters starting in May. Mashin had already prepared the storyboards for those chapters before he broke his wrist.

Aniplex supervised the project, and Type-Moon is credited with the original work. The manga's one compiled volume will ship in March.

The manga is based on the Fate/Grand Order Duel -collection figure- board game that launched in Japan in August 2018. The game features mini figures of the game's Servants, and command cards.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Source: Young Ace February issue

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives