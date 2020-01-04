Steins;Gate 0 Manga Ends in February

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Saturday that Taka Himeno's Steins;Gate 0 manga will end in the magazine's March issue on February 4.

Himeno ( Grisaia no Kajitsu - L'oiseau bleu ) launched the manga in Young Ace in August 2017. Kadokawa published the fourth volume on February 4.

The manga serves as a prequel to 5pb. 's Steins;Gate 0 game. The game's story takes place directly after the events of the original game, and also includes stories from three of the Steins;Gate novels, as well as from some drama CDs, with some changes to the scenario.

The game shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in Japan in December 2015. PQube released the game for PS4 and PS Vita in North America and Europe in November 2016. Steins;Gate 0 launched for PC in Japan in August 2016. Spike Chunsoft released the game for PC via Steam outside Japan in May 2018. Spike Chunsoft released the game in the West for Nintendo Switch on December 10.

The Steins;Gate 0 television anime premiered in April 2018 and aired for 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the show's unaired 24th episode in December 2018.