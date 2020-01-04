Tatsuki's Hentatsu Anime Gets Weekly TV Shorts

The television anime version of director TATSUKI and irodori 's Hentatsu project began airing on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 channels on Saturday. A new short is airing at about 11:57 p.m. every Saturday. The irodori team posted the first television episode on Twitter after its airing:

TATSUKI is directing and performing "other duties" for the television version, as he had done for the project's previous web shorts. Yoshihisa Isa is credited for key animation "and other duties," while Yūko Shiromizu is credited for art "and other duties." (The staff members form the three-person independent animation group irodori .) Kaoru Takasugi voices the demon-eared Oni, Mai Kadowaki voices the cat-eared Neko, and Aniplex is credited with sound effects.

The projects follows two girls exploring a seemingly abandoned version of Nakano Broadway, a Tokyo shopping mall known for Mandarake and other shops catering to fans of anime and other forms of pop culture.

TATSUKI had hinted last week that something would air on Saturday night at 11:57 p.m. on the specified channels.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime series at the studio Yaoyorozu . He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio. Kemurikusa premiered on January 9, 2019 and had 12 episodes.