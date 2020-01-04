Until Your Bones Rot Manga Creator Yae Utsumi Launches New Manga on January 15

Osamu Hashimoto, the editor-in-chief of Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app, revealed on Twitter on Saturday that Yae Utsumi will launch a new manga in this year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 15. The new manga is titled Narenohate no Bokura (We Who Are Shadows of Our Former Selves).

Utsumi serialized the Until Your Bones Rot ( Hone ga Kusaru Made ) manga (pictured at right) on the Manga Box app from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published seven volumes of the manga.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it published the seventh volume in July 2018.



Source: Osamu Hashimoto's Twitter account