Funimation Reveals Main English Dub Cast for ID: INVADED Anime

Funimation revealed the main English dub voice cast on Saturday for the original television anime project ID: INVADED .

The main cast under ADR Director Jeremy Inman includes:

The series will premiere with the first two episodes in a one-hour special on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 5 at 24:00 (effectively, Monday, January 6 at midnight), before moving to its regular timeslot of Sundays at 24:30 (Mondays at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will also air on the TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV channels. Funimation will stream the anime. The company recently streamed the anime's first two episodes on December 15.

Funimation describes the anime:

Set in a virtual world, the visually stunning ID: INVADED follows Sakaido, a detective looking to solve the grisly murder of Kaeru, a young girl. But solving this case is unlike any other as the world begins to twist and turn around Sakaido, challenging what he thinks and believes.

Kenjiro Tsuda ( One Punch Man 's Atomic Samurai, Attack on Titan 's Hannes, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club 's Seijūrō Mikoshiba) stars in the anime as the main character Sakaido. The cast also includes:

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) is directing the anime at NAZ , and writer and novelist Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. ) is the scriptwriter. Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is designing the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).

Yoshihiro Sono ( Psycho-Pass , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is credited for art and world setting, and Daisuke Mataga ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Grimoire of Zero ) is the main animator. Takehiro Kubota is the assistant director. Emi Chiba ( After the Rain , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) is in charge of color design. Keita Shimizu , Ai Asari , Asuka Mamezuka , Norie Igawa , and Momoko Kawai are animators for the project. U/S is composing the music. Sou is performing the opening theme song "Mister Fixer." MIYAVI 's "Other Side" is the ending theme song.

Kodama also launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on October 4.