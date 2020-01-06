Anime Boston to Host Rock Band GIRLFRIEND

Convention runs at Hynes Convention Center from April 10-12

Anime Boston announced on Monday that it will host the four-member rock band GIRLFRIEND at this year's convention.

The band consists of MIREI (vocals, drums), SAKIKA (vocals, guitar), Mina (vocals, bass), and Nagisa (vocals, guitar). The group debuted in 2015 with their first mini album Hello , and they made their major debut in November 2016 with the single “15/Hide & Seek.” They have performed theme songs for the Black Clover and Twin Star Exorcists anime. The band will hold their first world tour in 2020 with stops in Asia, America, South America, and Europe.

Anime Boston will be held at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts from April 10-12.



Sources: Press release, Anime Boston