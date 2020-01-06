Crunchyroll Streams IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! Anime

1st episode of 2nd season already available

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , the second season of the IDOLiSH7 anime. The first episode has already debuted, and the stream is available for users worldwide outside of Asia.

The rest of the second season will premiere in April 2020. Re:vale will appear in the anime in addition to IDOLiSH7 and TRIGGER. The Re:vale duo previously appeared in the IDOLiSH7 Vibrato net anime.

Makoto Bessho ( Shangri-La , Armitage: Dual-Matrix ) is returning to direct the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine ( Makura no Danshi , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is back as the series script supervisor. Also credited as returning are supervisor Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero ), original character designer Arina Tanemura ( Full Moon O Sagashite manga creator), animation character designer Kazumi Fukagawa ( Inari Kon Kon , GLASSLIP animation director), and at least one of the chief animation directors, Masami Inomata .

The first IDOLiSH7 television anime premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

A group of aspiring idols gather at Takanashi Productions and are entrusted with the company's future. The seven men who have just met represent a variety of totally different personalities. However, they each have their own charm and possess unknown potential as idols. Forming a group, they take their first step together as "IDOLiSH7." Their brilliantly shining dancing forms onstage eventually begin captivating the hearts of the people. In the glorious but sometimes harsh world of idols, they aim for the top with dreams in their hearts!

The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts launched in February 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll