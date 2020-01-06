Hortensia Saga TV Anime's Announcement Video Streamed

Sega Games began streaming the announcement video on Monday for the television anime adaptation of its Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game.

LIDEN FILMS is animating the project, and the rock band MY FIRST STORY ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , Golden Kamuy ) are performing the theme song.

Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.

The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.

The game already inspired an animated video from LIDEN FILMS , and that earlier video also featured an image song by MY FIRST STORY . LIDEN FILMS also produced the opening movies for Part 3 of the game, as well as for Hortensia Saga Zero.

Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine will serialize a manga adaptation of the game.