News
Hortensia Saga TV Anime's Announcement Video Streamed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sega Games began streaming the announcement video on Monday for the television anime adaptation of its Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game.
LIDEN FILMS is animating the project, and the rock band MY FIRST STORY (Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova, Golden Kamuy) are performing the theme song.
Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.
The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.
The game already inspired an animated video from LIDEN FILMS, and that earlier video also featured an image song by MY FIRST STORY. LIDEN FILMS also produced the opening movies for Part 3 of the game, as well as for Hortensia Saga Zero.
Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine will serialize a manga adaptation of the game.