Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san Manga Creator Launches New Manga

Manga creator Honda launched a new manga titled Yameru Wakusei yori Ai o Komete (From Sick Planet With Love , a wordplay on the Japanese title for the James Bond story From Russia with Love ) in the February issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine on Monday. The first 54-page chapter of the new science-fiction manga has a color opening page.

The manga centers on Yakumo, a police officer suffering from trauma who meets a fluffy being that heals him just by being close to him.

Honda launched the Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga on the pixiv Comic website in August 2015, and ended the manga in March 2019 with four volumes. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it released the second volume last November.

The Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.