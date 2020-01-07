Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. Manga Enters Final Arc on January 21

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website revealed on Tuesday that Otaro Maijo and Arata Momose 's Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. ( Kono Koi wa Kore Ijō Kirei ni Naranai ) manga will enter its final arc on January 21.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus app and website publishes the manga in English. The website describes the story:

I have an obsession with cleanliness—maybe that's why the girls in my class hate me. One day, they locked me inside the Yukimura house, which is famous in our neighborhood for being packed with garbage. But there, I met the boy I was destined to be with...

The manga debuted in Shonen Jump+ in December 2018. Maijo is writing the story, and Momose is drawing the manga. The second compiled book volume shipped on August 2, and Shueisha will publish the third volume on February 4.

